EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended the consolidation range to 1.0572. Today the pair may grow to 1.0616. After this level is reached, one more structure of decline to 1.0530 might develop. Then a correction to 1.0595 (a test from below) and a decline to 1.0460 might follow. The goal is first.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 1.1991. Today the market is completing a link of correction to 1.2057. After this level is reached, a decline to 1.1939 might follow. Then the quotes might correct to 1.2140 and fall to 1.1850. The goal is first.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is correcting to 132.85. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 130.62 should follow. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 128.28 should open. The goal is first.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair completed a wave of growth to 0.9299. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape upwards and trend continuation to 0.9366 are expected. The goal is first.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 0.6649. Today the market is correcting to 0.6696. After the correction is over, the wave of decline should continue to 0.6626, from where the trend might continue to 0.6500.

Brent

Crude oil completed a wave of growth to 84.16. Today the market completed a link of correction to 82.10. Growth to 85.55 should begin. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 83.40 is not excluded, followed by growth to 89.00. The goal is local.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of decline to 1784.78. Today the market might correct this wave to 1802.40. Then a decline to 1780.74, from where the trend might continue to 1770.00.

S&P 500

The stock index completed a wave of decline to 3763.0. Today the market is correcting to 3835.0. After the correction is over, a decline to 3732.0 is expected. The goal is local.