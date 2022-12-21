EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 1.0595. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a wave of decline to 1.0530 will open. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0595 is not excluded (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0460. The goal is first.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 1.2130. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a decline to 1.2020 will open. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.2130 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1900. The goal is first.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 131.60. After this level is reached, the market may correct to 132.85 and fall to 128.30. The goal is first.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has extended the consolidation range to 0.9242. Today the market is aiming up at 0.9294. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway for growth to 0.9363 will open. The goal is first.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6685. An escape from the range downwards and a wave of decline to 0.6500 are expected, followed by growth to 0.6685.
Brent
Crude oil continues developing a consolidation range around 80.40 without any bright trend. An escape upwards and growth to 85.55 are expected. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 82.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 92.50. The goal is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has extended the consolidation range to 1820.60. Today a decline to 1797.22 is expected. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 1763.30 should open. The goal is first.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 3778.0. Today a link of correction to 3894.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 3759.7, from where the trend might continue to 3644.4. The goal is first.
