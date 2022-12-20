EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 1.0530.After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0590 is not excluded, followed by falling to 1.0460. The goal is first.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues declining to 1.2020. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.2171 is not excluded, followed by falling to 1.1900. The goal is first.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 132.34. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 134.93 is not excluded, followed by falling to 131.70. The goal is first.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.9294. A link of decline to 0.9242 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9363. The goal is first.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6555. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.6699 is not excluded, followed by falling to 0.6500. The goal is first.
Brent
Crude oil is forming a consolidation range around 80.40. An escape upwards and further growth to 85.55 is expected. A link of correction to 82.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 92.50. The goal is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold completed an impulse of decline to 1783.73. Today the market has corrected to 1795.00. A decline to 1780.60 is expected. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 1763.30 is expected. The goal is first.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 3760.0. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 3876.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 3677.7. The goal is first.
