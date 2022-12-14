EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair escaped the consolidation range upwards and exhausted the whole potential of the wave of growth at 1.0670. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 1.0594. After this level is reached, growth to 1.0633 will become possible. Then a decline to 1.0540 will follow.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair escaped the consolidation range upwards to 1.2444. The whole potential of the wave of growth has been exhausted. Today an impulse of decline is expected to develop to 1.2283, followed by growth to 1.2362 and falling to 1.2260.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 134.70. Today a link of decline to 133.60 is not excluded. Then growth to 135.77 and a decline to 131.30 might follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has escaped the consolidation range downwards. The goal of the wave at 0.9230 has been reached. Today the pair may grow to 0.9310 and fall to 0.9272, growing next thing to 0.9373.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair escaped the consolidation range upwards and completed a wave of growth to 0.6891. Today a structure of a declining impulse to 0.6813 is forming. Next, growth to 0.6853 and a decline to 0.6755 should follow.
Brent
Crude oil is extending the structure of a wave of growth to 82.33. After this level is reached, a correction to 78.78 may follow. Then the pair should grow to 86.00, from where the trend may continue to 89.25. The goal is first.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold escaped the consolidation range upwards. The potential of a wave of growth to 1824.20 has been exhausted, and today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 1796.20. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1820.20 might follow, and next – a decline to 1786.30.
S&P 500
The stock index broke through 3997.5 upwards and completed a wave of growth at 4147.0. Today the market has performed an impulse of decline to 3997.5. A link of correction to 4073.0 is not excluded. Then the stock index might fall to 3889.6, from where the trend might continue to 3777.7.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 1.0600 as USD steadies ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is consolidating recent gains above 1.0600 in early European trading hours. The pair finds support amid a broadly subdued US Dollar, as the US Treasury bond yields resume decline ahead of the critical Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2350 after UK CPI data, Fed eyed
GBP/USD continues to trade in a narrow range above 1.2350 on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the annual CPI declined to 10.7% in November from 11.1% in October. Market participants stay on the sidelines while gearing up for the Fed's policy announcements.
Gold awaits US Federal Reserve for the next big move
Gold price is treading water above the $1,800 mark on Wednesday, as the United States Dollar (USD) licks its wounds amid a sense of calm across the board, in anticipation of the all-important Fed policy decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao fights crypto jitters, exchange processes $1.4 billion in withdrawals in 24 hours
Changpeng Zhao informed traders that the exchange processed $1.4 billion in withdrawals over a 24-hour period, and Binance holds customer funds as is.
Fed December Preview: Will US Dollar selloff continue? Premium
The US Dollar suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on Tuesday after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6% in November from 6.3% in October.