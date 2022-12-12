EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0535. Today a link of decline to 1.0483 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0535. With an escape upwards, the price may grow to 1.0650. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.0390 will open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2222. With an escape upwards, growth to 1.2340 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.2121 will open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around around 136.87. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 138.10 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 135.86 will open.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.9343. Today a link of growth to 0.9380 is expected. With an escape downwards, a decline to 0.9300 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9380.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.6777. With an escape upwards, a pathway for growth to 0.6811. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.6666 will open.
Brent
Oil completed a wave of decline to 75.55. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. Today a structure of growth to 82.33 looks possible, followed by a decline to 78.78 and growth to 86.00, from where the trend may continue to 89.25. The goal is first.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold completed a structure of decline to 1786.60. Today a link of growth to 1798.00 looks possible. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway up to 1807.60 will open. With an escape downwards, the pair may drop to 1760.00.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a structure of decline to 3855.0. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 3970.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 3833.3. The goal is first.
