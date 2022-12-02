EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has broken through 1.0475 upwards and continues growth to 1.0555. Upon reaching this level, a link of correction to 1.0430 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1.0590.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth at 1.2306. Today the market may start correcting to 1.2200. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 1.2100 will open, and then – growth to 1.2200.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 134.87. The goal is local. Upon reaching this level, a correction to 137.37 may start, followed by a decline to 134.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.9355. Upon reaching this level, a correction to 0.9444 may start, followed by a decline to 0.9300.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.6840. A wave of growth to 0.6753 may start, followed by growth to 0.6866.
Brent
Crude oil has completed a link of growth to 89.29. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a correction to 85.25 may open. Then growth to 90.00 may happen, after which one more correction to 85.00 may start.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues a wave of growth to 1805.40. Upon reaching this level, a decline to 1775.50 might happen, followed by growth to 1812.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4105.5. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A correctional decline to 4000.0 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level, a wave of decline to 3898.0 may happen.
