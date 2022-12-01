EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 1.0290. Getting support at this level, the market has performed a link of growth to 1.0440. Today a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 1.0590 will open. With an escape downwards, the pair may drop to 1.0365 and then grow to 1.0550.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed the wave of decline at 1.1900. Today the market has completed a link of growth to 1.2077. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 1.2250 will open. With an escape downwards, the pair might decline to 1.2002 and then grow to 1.2200.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has formed a wave of growth to 139.86. Bouncing off this level downwards, the market continues yet another wave of decline. At the moment, it has completed a structure of decline to 137.31 and a pattern of declining by the trend around this level. The wave is expected to continue to 134.87. The goal is local.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.9440. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 0.9355 will open. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 0.9477 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.9377.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has broken through a consolidation range upwards and suggests growing to 0.6838. Then a decline to 0.6577 (a test from above) and growth to 0.6855 should follow.

Brent

Crude oil has completed a link of growth to 87.34. At the moment, the market is forming a narrow consolidation range under this level. We expect an escape upwards and continuation of the wave of growth to 90.00, followed by a correction to 85.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold got support at 1745.00 and completed a link of growth to 1763.83. At the moment, the market has broken through this level with a pattern of growth continuation. The goal of the growth is 1782.20. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1763.83 and growth to 1790.34 are not excluded.

S&P 500

The stock index got support at 3940.5 and started developing a structure of growth to 4100.0. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 3897.5 might start.