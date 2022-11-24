EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 1.0330 and with an escape upwards extended the structure of growth to 1.0445. Thus the market suggests considering continuation of the wave to 1.0590. Today a link of decline to 1.0330 (a test from above) is expected, followed by growth to 1.0500 and possibly to 1.0590.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair broke through 1.1937 upwards and today has reachee a local goal of the growth structure at 1.2100. A consolidation range is expected to form under this level. With an escape downwards, the pair may correct to 1.1937, testing it from above, and then grow to 1.2112.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 139.95 and with an escape downwards continues forming a structure of decline to 138.30. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 139.95 (a test from below) and a decline to 137.66 might follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 0.9489 and with an escape downwards reached a local goal at 0.9388. Today it may correct to 0.9488 (a test from below) and fall to 0.9380.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 0.6700 and with an escape upwards reached a local goal at 0.6764. Today it may correct to 0.6700 (a test from above) and then grow to 0.6818.
Brent
Crude oil continues declining to 81.15. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 89.50 should follow., from where the asset may drop to 77.10.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has formed a consolidation range around 1747.66. With an escape upwards, a goal of 1756.70 has been reached. Today a link of decline to 1747.66 (a test from above) is not excluded, followed by growth to 1775.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has broken through 3997.7 upwards and suggests extending the structure of growth to 4080.4. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 3934.0 should start and may even be extended to 3777.7.
