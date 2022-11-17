EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0357. The main scenario suggests an escape from the range downwards to 1.0280. And with a breakaway of this level a pathway to 1.0175 will open. The goal is local.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 1.1875. Today a decline to 1.1766 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level downwards a pathway to 1.1597 will open. The goal is local.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 139.60 without any bright trend. With an escape downwards, expansion of the range to 137.51 is not excluded. In the case of an escape upwards, a pathway to 142.02 will open. Then a decline to 139.64 and growth 144.07 should follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9400. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9570 will open. Then a decline to 0.9480 and growth to 0.9610 will open.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair completed an impulse of decline to 0.6700. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Further decline to 0.6620 is expected. The goal is local.
Brent
Crude oil continues a wave of decline to 91.40. After this level is reached, a new wave of growth to 93.55 should begin. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 95.95 will open.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has escaped the range downwards. The estimated goal of decline is 1748.90. After this level is reached, a correction to 1767.80 is possible, followed by a decline to 1693.50.
S&P 500
The stock index continues a wave of decline to 3892.5. After this level is reached, a new wave of growth to 4050.0 will start, followed by a decline to 3777.7.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD depressed below 0.6700 as concerns weigh
AUD/USD lost ground on Thursday and trades at around 0.6680, as the greenback benefited from a persistent risk-averse environment. Wall Street edged lower, but once again, losses were limited.
EURUSD comfortable around 1.0360
The EURUSD pair is little changed for a fourth consecutive day, although holding on to modest weekly gains. US Dollar found support on strengthening yields but remained on the back foot despite a dismal market mood.
Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750
Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north.
Shiba Inu might be setting up for a 40% decline
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to be concerned during the third trading week of November. SHIB breaching new yearly lows could result from the current bearish technicals. Key levels have been defined to gauge SHIB's next potential move.
Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak
A mixed Autumn statement brought spending alongside tax hikes, with a squeeze on real incomes bringing concern ahead of a difficult 2023. Chancellor provides a bleak outlook as real income looks set to suffer. Sterling suffers as economic reality hits home.