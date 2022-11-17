EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0357. The main scenario suggests an escape from the range downwards to 1.0280. And with a breakaway of this level a pathway to 1.0175 will open. The goal is local.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 1.1875. Today a decline to 1.1766 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level downwards a pathway to 1.1597 will open. The goal is local.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 139.60 without any bright trend. With an escape downwards, expansion of the range to 137.51 is not excluded. In the case of an escape upwards, a pathway to 142.02 will open. Then a decline to 139.64 and growth 144.07 should follow.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9400. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9570 will open. Then a decline to 0.9480 and growth to 0.9610 will open.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed an impulse of decline to 0.6700. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Further decline to 0.6620 is expected. The goal is local.

Brent

Crude oil continues a wave of decline to 91.40. After this level is reached, a new wave of growth to 93.55 should begin. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 95.95 will open.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has escaped the range downwards. The estimated goal of decline is 1748.90. After this level is reached, a correction to 1767.80 is possible, followed by a decline to 1693.50.

S&P 500

The stock index continues a wave of decline to 3892.5. After this level is reached, a new wave of growth to 4050.0 will start, followed by a decline to 3777.7.