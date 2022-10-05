EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 0.9872 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, EURUSD has broken it to the upside to reach 0.9990 and may later start a new decline to return to 0.9872. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 1.0010 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9744.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has finished the ascending structure at 1.1446. Today, the pair may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1245, or even extend this wave down to 1.1000.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having completed the descending wave at 143.53, USDJPY is expected to resume growing towards 144.66. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 144.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After reaching 0.9948 and then finishing the correction down to 0.9797, USDCHF is expected to form one more ascending wave with the target at 0.9999.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is consolidating around 0.6500. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start a new growth towards 0.6600; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6400.
Brent
After finishing the ascending wave at 91.50 and forming a new consolidation there, Brent has broken it to the upside. Possibly, today the asset may continue trading upwards to reach 94.83. Later, the market may correct down to 91.50 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 97.30.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1728.08, Gold is expected to correct with the first target at 1694.21 and may later grow towards 1710.50. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 1690.00, or even extend this structure down to 1660.00.
S&P 500
Having finished the ascending wave at 3794.0, the S&P index is expected to start a new decline to break 3666.6 and then continue falling with the target at 3500.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
