EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1.0186 upwards, EURUSD is expected to continue growing towards 1.0256. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0115, or even extend this structure down to 1.0080.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed the descending wave at 1.2065; right now, it is correcting up to 1.2188. After that, the instrument may start another decline to reach 1.2090, or even extend this structure down to 1.1990.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues falling towards 132.40 and may later form ту more ascending wave to reach 133.33. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 131.10, or even extend this structure down to 129.50.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the correctional wave at 0.9538, USDCHF is expected to form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 0.9705. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 0.9622.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished the correction at 0.6977. Possibly, today the pair may resume falling with the target at 0.6900, or even extend this structure down to 0.6815.
Brent
After forming a new consolidation range around 98.74 and breaking it to the downside, Brent is expected to continue the correction towards 93.00, or even extend this structure down to 92.55. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 104.35.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1789.80. Today, the metal may correct down to 1751.30. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 1820.10, or even extend this structure up to 1852.15.
S&P 500
The S&P index is consolidating above 4140.9. Possibly, the asset may continue growing towards 4211.0 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4070.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!