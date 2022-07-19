EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having finished the ascending wave at 1.0200, EURUSD is correcting down to 1.0095. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 1.0230 and then resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 0.9830.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1.2030, GBPUSD is expected to correct down to 1.1870. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 1.2080 and then start another decline with the target at 1.1760.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range above 137.90. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the target at 139.01; if to the downside – start a new decline to reach 136.61.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still falling towards 0.9727. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to break 0.9804 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9911.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the ascending wave at 0.6848 along with the correction down to 0.6803. Today, the pair may resume growing to break 0.6886 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 0.6925. Later, the market may form a new descending wave towards 0.6660.

Brent

Having completed the ascending wave at 107.00, Brent is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure towards 108.55. After that, the instrument may start another correction down to 103.80, and then resume growing with the first target at 112.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues consolidating around 1715.55. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the target at 1767.44; if to the downside – start a new decline to reach 1688.15, and then form one more ascending structure towards the above-mentioned target.

S&P 500

After rebounding from 3906.0, the S&P index is falling towards 3801.4 and may later extend this structure down to 3695.0. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to break 3900.0 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 4040.4.