EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having finished the ascending wave at 1.0200, EURUSD is correcting down to 1.0095. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 1.0230 and then resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 0.9830.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1.2030, GBPUSD is expected to correct down to 1.1870. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 1.2080 and then start another decline with the target at 1.1760.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range above 137.90. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the target at 139.01; if to the downside – start a new decline to reach 136.61.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still falling towards 0.9727. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to break 0.9804 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9911.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished the ascending wave at 0.6848 along with the correction down to 0.6803. Today, the pair may resume growing to break 0.6886 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 0.6925. Later, the market may form a new descending wave towards 0.6660.
Brent
Having completed the ascending wave at 107.00, Brent is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure towards 108.55. After that, the instrument may start another correction down to 103.80, and then resume growing with the first target at 112.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues consolidating around 1715.55. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the target at 1767.44; if to the downside – start a new decline to reach 1688.15, and then form one more ascending structure towards the above-mentioned target.
S&P 500
After rebounding from 3906.0, the S&P index is falling towards 3801.4 and may later extend this structure down to 3695.0. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to break 3900.0 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 4040.4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!