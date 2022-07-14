EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.9997 along with the correction up to 1.0121. Possibly, today the pair may form a new descending structure towards 0.9975 and then start another correction with the target at 1.0220.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.1878 and may later expand it down to 1.1790. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 1.2020.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the ascending structure at 138.08 and may later consolidate below this level. If the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume falling to the target at 137.28; if to the upside - start another growth towards 138.26, and then resume trading downwards to reach the above-mentioned target.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the correction at 0.9768, USDCHF is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may grow to break 0.9860 and then continue trading upwards with the first target at 0.9976.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.6780. Today, the pair may form a new descending wave towards 0.6690. After that, the instrument may grow to reach 0.6800 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.6660.

Brent

Brent is still consolidating around 101.11. Possibly, today the asset may expand the range to test 104.14 from below and then resume falling towards 98.75. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 110.60.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Having finished the descending wave at 1707.07 along with the ascending structure towards 1745.35, Gold is expected to start another decline to reach 1700.00 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1768.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index continues consolidating above 3750.0. Today, the asset may grow to break 3868.6 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 4000.0. On the other hand, if the price breaks the range downwards, the market may resume moving within the downtrend to reach 3620.0.