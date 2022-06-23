EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1.0520 and then expanding it up to 1.0600, EURUSD is expected to form one more ascending structure towards 1.0619. Later, the market may trade downwards to break 1.0500 and then continue falling with the target at 1.0390.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having rebounded from 1.2160, GBPUSD is expected to grow towards 1.2460. After that, the instrument may trade downwards to break 1.2066 and then continue falling with the target at 1.1820.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has completed the correctional wave at 135.15. Today, the pair may form a new descending structure towards 134.50. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 136.70 or even extend this structure up to 137.54.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still consolidating around 0.9666 without any specific direction; right now, it is falling towards 0.9567 and may later extend this structure down to 0.9555. After that, the instrument may resume growing to break 0.9800 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.0050.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is forming a new descending structure to break 0.6862. Later, the market may correct up to 0.6930 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6790.
Brent
Having completed the correction at 107.33, Brent is expected to grow and break 117.02. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 126.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating around 1836.30. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and start another decline towards 1790.00 or even extend this structure down to 1777.17.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the correction at 3800.0; right now, it is falling to break 3640.0 and may later continue trading downwards with the target at 3500.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
