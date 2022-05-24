EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1.0540 and breaking it to the upside, EURUSD is expected to continue the correction up to 1.0719. Later, the market may resume falling to break 1.0460 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.0300.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having formed a new consolidation range around 1.2474, GBPUSD is expected to form one more ascending structure towards 1.2622 and then fall to return to 1.2474. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 1.2747 and resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2155.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still falling towards 126.20. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 129.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has broken 0.9696 and may later continue the correction down to 0.9620. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9920.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7043 and breaking it to the upside, AUDUSD is expected to continue the correction up to 0.7131. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6960.
Brent
Having expanded the consolidation range up to 114.37 and then completed the descending structure at 112.00, Brent is expected to continue growing with the target at 118.36 or even extend this structure up to 122.65.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1847.88 and expanding it up to 1865.85, Gold has completed the correctional structure to return to 1847.88. Today, the metal may move upwards with the short-term target at 1888.08. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1865.85 and then resume growing to reach 1909.80.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 3952.8. Possibly, the asset may grow towards 4084.5. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 3860.0 and then continue falling with the first target at 3655.7.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2500 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2500, recovering from a slump fuelled by dismal UK data. The UK services sector activity weakened sharply in May, reviving recession fears and weighing heavily on the British pound. The renewed USD weakness is aiding cable's rebound.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 despite weak EU PMI data
EUR/USD capitalizes on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments early Tuesday and trades above 1.0700. The data from the eurozone showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in May.
Gold clings to gains near $1,860 amid falling yields
Gold Price extends a five-day rally amid a broadly subdued US dollar. Risk-aversion, falling Treasury yields boost the XAUUSD gains. Focus on daily closing above 21-DMA for the additional upside.
Crypto markets to turn green as bulls seize control
Bitcoin price is coiling up with no immediate directional bias in sight. Investors can expect BTC to sweep key levels to the bottom, allowing altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple to trigger a run-up.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Manufacturing PMI expected to fall from seven month high. US Retail Sales and labor market remained strong in April. Service sector PMI forecast to drop to four-month low .