EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is consolidating around 1.0566. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.0610 and then resume falling to break 1.0530. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.0303.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending structure at 1.2550, GBPUSD is expected to form a new descending impulse to break 1.2440 and may later continue falling with the target at 1.2333.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is falling towards 127.00. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 127.99 and then start a new decline with the first target at 125.75.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still consolidating around 0.9740. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.9785. Later, the market may start another decline to return to 0.9740 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9888.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the ascending wave at 0.7083. Possibly, today the pair may resume falling to break 0.6940 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.6795.
Brent
Brent has formed a new consolidation range around 112.00 and may later break it to the upside to reach 114.41. After that, the instrument may break the latter level as well and continue growing with the target at 118.36 or even extend this structure up to 125.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is moving upwards to reach 1859.85. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1834.00 and then resume growing with the target at 1875.88 or even extend this structure up to 1950.00.
S&P 500
After completing another descending structure at 3810.0, the S&P index is expected to grow towards 3950.5. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the first target at 3655.5 and then start another correction up to 4000.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
