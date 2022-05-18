EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 1.0412 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, EURUSD has broken it to the upside to extend the correction up to 1.0562; right now, it is forming the first descending impulse towards 1.0495. Later, the market may break this level and continue trading downwards with the target at 1.0430.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending wave at 1.2323 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, GBPUSD has broken it to the upside to extend the correction up to 1.2490. Today, the pair may form a new descending impulse to break 1.2323 and then continue falling with the target at 1.2106.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still consolidating around 129.04. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 130.53 to complete the correction and then form a new descending structure with the target at 126.91.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After finishing the correctional wave at 0.9919, USDCHF is expected to form one more ascending wave to break 1.0060 and may later continue trading upwards with the target at 1.0201.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
Having completed the correction at 0.7044, AUDUSD is expected to form a new descending structure to break 0.6892 and then continue falling with the target at 0.6736.
Brent
After finishing the ascending wave at 115.96, Brent is forming the first descending impulse towards 111.00. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 113.43 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 108.73.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the ascending impulse at 1836.10 along with the correction down to 1808.00. Possibly, the metal may form one more ascending wave with the target at 1860.00 or even extend this structure up to 1875.88.
S&P 500
The S&P index has competed the correctional wave at 4084.5. Today the asset may start another decline to break 3862.3 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 3655.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.