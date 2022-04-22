EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has rebounded from 1.0930; right now, it is falling towards 1.0801. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 1.0866 and then start a new decline with the target at 1.0686.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having rebounded from 1.3086, GBPUSD is trading downwards to reach 1/2950. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1.3022 and then resume falling with the target at 1.2930.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the correctional wave at 128.60, USDJPY is expected to consolidate below this level. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and start another decline with the target at 127.44.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having rebounded from 0.9457, USDCHF is growing towards 0.9560. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 0.9422.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional wave at 0.7465 along with the descending structure towards 0.7373, AUDUSD has formed a new consolidation range there. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and resume moving downwards with the target at 0.7300.
Brent
After forming a new consolidation range around 108.33, Brent is expected to break it upwards and form one more ascending wave to reach 111.77. Later, the market may correct towards 108.55 and then resume moving within the uptrend with the target at 117.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the correctional wave at 1936.40; right now, it is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 1962.68 and then form a new descending structure to reach 1929.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 2025.00.
S&P 500
Having rebounded from 4513.0 and finished the descending wave at 4363.0, the S&P index is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 4220.0 or even extend this structure down to 4139.0.
