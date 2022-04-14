EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the descending wave at 1.0808, EURUSD is correcting towards 1.0929 and may later start a new decline with the target at 1.0750.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has finished the descending wave at 1.2975; right now, it is correcting towards 1.3142. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.2916.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has completed the descending wave at 125.42; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the first target at 124.56.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still correcting towards 0.9311. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9406.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed the ascending wave at 0.7465. Today, the pair may fall to break 0.7371 and then continue falling with the target at 0.7340.
Brent
Brent is still growing towards 111.83. Later, the market may correct to reach 108.40 and then resume moving within the uptrend with the short-term target at 119.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1964.32, Gold continues growing towards 1987.40. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1964.40 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 2013.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index continues growing towards 4485.0. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the first target at 4333.3.
