EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has completed the descending wave at 1.0855 and may later start a new correction to reach 1.0955. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0805.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.3080. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 1.2998. Later, the market may correct to return to 1.3080 and then start a new decline with the target at 1.2970.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is forming a new consolidation range around 123.50. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 122.62 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 120.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has finished the ascending structure at 0.9350. Today, the pair may fall to break 0.9317 and then continue moving downwards with the target at 0.9255.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed the descending wave at 0.7494; right now, it is consolidating there. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another correction with the target at 0.7575; if to the downside – form a new descending structure to return to 0.7414.
Brent
Brent is still correcting downwards. Possibly, today the asset may reach 98.95 and then form one more ascending structure to break 107.30. Later, the market may continue moving within the uptrend with the short-term target at 122.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating around 1929.00. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and fall towards 1909.00. After that, the instrument may grow to break 1956.77 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 2000.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4485.0. Today, the asset may break the range to the downside and start another decline with the short-term target at 4372.5. Later, the market may correct up to 4480.0 and then resume falling to reach 4333.3.
