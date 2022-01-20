EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1.1364, EURUSD is expected to correct towards 1.1333. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 1.1364 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.1444.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having finished the ascending wave at 1.3648, GBPUSD is expected to correct towards 1.3600. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to break 1.3648 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.3705.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB has completed the descending impulse at 75.82 along with the correction towards 76.45. Today, the pair may start another decline to break 75.80 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 75.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having completed the descending wave at 114.24, USDJPY is correcting towards 114.48. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 113.90.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the correction at 0.9140, USDCHF is expected to grow and break 0.9178. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9209.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has finished the ascending wave at 0.7255. Today, the pair may correct to reach 0.7206 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7280.

Brent

Brent is still consolidating below 89.20. Possibly, today the asset may correct to reach 84.44 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 91.44.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the ascending structure at 1844.00. Today, the metal may correct towards 1826.95. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 1848.45 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1855.55.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4564.5. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the downside and continue the correction with the short-term target at 4388.3. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to test 4564.5 from below.