EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1458. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1507; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 1.1385 and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still consolidating around 1.3723. Possibly, the pair may grow and reach 1.3759. After that, the instrument may correct downwards with the target at 1.3626.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
Having broken the range to the upside and completing the correction at 76.35, USDRUB is expected to fall and break 74.22. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the descending wave at 113.66, USDJPY is expected to consolidate near the lows. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and start another correction with the target at 114.92.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having finished the descending wave at 0.9090, USDCHF is expected to consolidate near the lows. After that, the instrument may break the range to the upside and start a new correction with the target at 0.9183.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is consolidating around 0.7288. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 0.7337; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 0.7212.
Brent
Brent is consolidating below 85.30. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 90.00; if to the downside – form a new descending structure towards 80.60.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating around 1821.00. Possibly, today the metal may grow to reach 1830.00. After that, the instrument may correct to break 1812.00 and then continue falling with the target at 1793.70.
S&P 500
The S&P index is consolidating around 4694.2. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 4845.9; if to the downside – start a new decline towards 4498.0.
