EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is forming a narrow consolidation range around 1.1286. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to break 1.1263. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1234 or even reach 1.1150.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is correcting towards 1.3293. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 1.3175 and then start a new growth with the target at 1.3255.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has completed the correction at 74.14. Today, the pair may resume trading downwards to reach 73.13. After that, the instrument may correct to test 74.14 from below and then form a new descending structure with the first target at 72.47.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is growing towards 113.72 and may later correct to reach 113.13. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 114.30 or even reach the target at 114.90.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has finished the ascending structure at 0.9266; right now, it is correcting towards 0.9220. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9280 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9343.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues growing towards 0.7083. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7037.
Brent
Brent is growing towards 76.70. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 73.10 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 80.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the correction at 1775.45. Possibly, the metal may extend it down to 1772.33 and then start a new growth towards 1793.95. Later, the market may resume falling to reach 1793.95 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1804.50.
S&P 500
The S&P index is growing towards 4616.6. After that, the instrument may start another correction to reach 4570.6 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4649.9.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
