EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 1.1440. At a moment, the market is trading in a narrow consolidation range around this level. Today we expect a decline to 1.1428. After this level is reached, there is expected a link of correction to 1.1452 (a test from below), followerd by a decline to 1.1404.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair created a consolidation range around 1.3390, and today it is aiming at a breakaway of the lower border of the range. Today, the pair can decline to 1.3308. Then a link of correction to 1.3360, a decline to 1.3288, and possibly the continuation of the trend to 1.3246 should follow.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The currency pair broke through 71.00 and can continue correcting to 71.59. After this level is reached, the link of correction can develop to 71.00. At these levels, a consolidation range can form. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 72.70 will open, with an escape downwards – a pathway to 69.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair broke through 113.97 and performed a wave of growth to 114.22. Today we expect a decline to 113.97 (a test from above). If the pair escapes the range upwards, a pathway to 115.22 will open. If it escapes it downwards, the pair can correct to 112.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair keeps developing a wave of growth to 0.9235. After this level is reached, the pair can correct to 0.9170, followed by growth to 0.9240. With a breakaway of this level upwards, the pair can continue to 0.9300.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 0.7277, and at the moment the market is forming a consolidation range above it. Today the range can extend downwards to 0.7262. Then we expect a link of growth to 0.7328, followed by a decline to 0.7225.
Brent
Brent keeps forming a consolidation range around 83.15. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 81.06 can open, with possible continuation of the trend to 79.00. With an escape upwards, growth to 85.90 can follow.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1858.25. Today it can grow to 1876.40. Then correction to 1844.66 can begin.
S&P 500
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 4651.5. Today the range might extend to 4670.9. Then a decline to 4625.1 can follow, and then – a link of correction to 4676.1.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1450, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the uptick in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold consolidates above $1,850 ahead of US data
Gold snaps six-day uptrend but stays on course to post the biggest weekly gains since May. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around the multi-day top. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures, China headlines will be in focus.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.