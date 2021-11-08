EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The quotations are forming a wide consolidation range around 1.1560. Today the range can extend to 1.1480. Then a link of growth to 1.1560 might happen, followed by a decline to 1.1407. The goal is local.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.3515. Today a decline to 1.3333 might happen. The goal is local. After this level is reached, a wave of correction to 1.3515 might follow (a test from below). Then a decline to 1.3220 might happen.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The currency pair performed a wave of growth to 72.22 and a correction to 71.20. Today a link of growth to 71.80 might happen. After a breakaway of this level upwards, we expect further growth to 72.70. The aim is main.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 113.30. Today the market performed a link of correction to 113.65 (a test from below). We expect another decline to 113.06. With a breakaway of this level downwards, the pair might reach 112.80. The goal is local.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair keeps forming a consolidation range around 0.9120. Today the range might extend downwards to 0.9103. Then we expect a link of growth to 0.9140. Next thing, a link of decline to 0.9080 might follow. After this level is reached, a new wave of growth to 0.9155 might start. With a breakaway of this level upwards as well, the trend might continue to 0.9250.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.7393. The main scenario today is further development of the declining wave to 0.7360. With a breakaway of this level downwards, the level of 0.7317 might be reached. The goal is local.
Brent
Oil has created a consolidation range around 82.00. At a point, the market extended the range to 84.00. Another structure of decline might bring the price to 79.00. The goal is local. After this level is reached, the price might correct to 82.00 (a test from below). Then the price might drop to 77.55.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold performed a wave of growth to 1810.84. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. We expect a link of correction to 1800.00 (at least). At best, the market can correct to 1785.00. After the correction is over, the wave of growth might continue to 1833.90.
S&P 500
The stock index performed a wave of growth to 4720.2. At a moment, the market demonstrated a momentum of decline to 4682.0 and a correction to 4700.0. Today the wave of decline should continue to 4655.5, followed by growth to 4680.0 and a decline to 4625.0. The goal is first.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
