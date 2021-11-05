EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 1.1527, EURUSD is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 1.1570; if to the downside – resume falling to break 1.1480 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1404.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3500, GBPUSD is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 1.3580; if to the downside – resume falling with the short-term target at 1.3333.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After breaking 71.95 to the upside, USDRUB is expected to continue the correction towards 72.70. After that, the instrument may fall to reach 70.60 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 71.50.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the descending wave at 113.50. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 113.91 and then resume falling to break 113.25. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 112.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9125. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down to 0.9096 and then start another growth towards 0.9155. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to reach 0.9080. Later, the market may resume growing to break 0.9155 and then continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9250.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 0.7378; right now, it is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 0.7470; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 0.7317.
Brent
After completing another ascending structure at 85.08 and rebounding from this level to the downside, Brent is falling towards 79.00 and may later trade upwards to test 82.04 from below. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 77.55.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating below 1798.90. Possibly, the metal may fall to test 1784.35 from above. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to break 1809.50 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1833.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index continues growing towards 4690.0. Later, the market may correct to reach 4666.6 and then start a new growth with the target at 4702.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
Gold fluctuates wildly after US NFP data, stays below $1,800
Gold plunged to a fresh daily low of $1,785 with the initial market reaction to the US October jobs report but managed to erase its losses. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 531,000 in October, compared to analysts' forecast of 425,000, and gold trades in the daily range below $1,800.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.