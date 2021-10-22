EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is still consolidating above 1.1620. Possibly, today the pair may form one more ascending structure to break 1.1645 and then continue growing towards 1.1670. If later the price breaks this level as well, the market may trade upwards to reach 1.1717. On the other hand, if the asset falls and breaks 1.1620, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 1.1571.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.3777, GBPUSD is forming one more ascending wave to break 1.3825 and may later continue growing towards 1.3876. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3700.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still forming a narrow consolidation range around 71.00. Possibly, the pair may break it to the downside and start another decline with the target at 70.48.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the descending impulse at 113.66 along with the correction towards 114.19. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to break 113.79 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 112.90.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed another descending structure at 0.9174; right now, it is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9222; if to the downside – form a new descending structure towards 0.9160.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7478. Today, the pair may fall to break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7418. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to return to 0.7478.
Brent
After completing the descending structure at 83.40 and then returning to 85.00, Brent is still consolidating around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside at 86.00, the market may resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 88.00; if to the downside at 83.40 – start a new correction towards 81.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the ascending wave at 1786.14; right now, it is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1796.08 and then start a new decline to reach 1777.40.
S&P 500
After finishing the ascending structure at 4550.0, the S&P index is expected consolidate below this level. Later, the market may break the latter level to the downside and resume trading downwards with the first target at 4444.0.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
