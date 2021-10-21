EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.1618, finishing another ascending wave at 1.1646, and then forming a new consolidation range above the latter level, EURUSD has broken it to the upside and may later continue trading upwards to reach 1.1687. If later the price breaks this level to the upside, the market may continue growing with the target at 1.1717 to test it from below.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After rebounded from 1.3742, GBPUSD is forming one more ascending wave towards 1.3844. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 1.3777 and then start another growth with the target at 1.3886.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still forming a narrow consolidation range around 70.90. Possibly, the pair may break it to the downside and start another decline with the target at 70.48.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is falling towards 113.79. Possibly, the pair may break this level and continue trading downwards with the target at 113.33.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed another descending structure at 0.9186; right now, it is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9217; if to the downside – form a new descending structure towards 0.9170.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has expanded its consolidation range up to 0.7545. Today, the pair may fall to break 0.7480 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7418.

Brent

Brent has formed a new consolidation range around 86.50. Possibly, today the asset may form one more ascending structure to break 87.11 and then continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 90.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the ascending wave at 1786.06; right now, it is consolidating around 1782.22. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 1798.13.

S&P 500

After finishing the ascending structure at 4540.2, the S&P index is expected to fall towards 4492.5. After that, the instrument may break the latter level to the downside and continue trading downwards with the first target at 4377.0.