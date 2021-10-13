EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending structure at 1.1524 along with the correction to test 1.1550 from below, EURUSD is expected to forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. Later, the market may break this range to the downside and resume falling towards 1/.1515 or even reach the target at 1.1500.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing another descending structure at 1.3568, GBPUSD has returned to test 1.3614 from below. Possibly, today the pair may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3542.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed the correction to test 72.00 from below. Today, the pair may fall to reach 71.45 and then start a new correction with the target at 72.40.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still forming a new consolidation rage around 113.33; it has already expanded it up to 113.77. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 112.99 and then grow to return to 113.33. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 114.00; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 112.12.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the ascending structure at 0.9312, USDCHF is correcting towards 0.9285. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9315 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9370.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the ascending impulse at 0.7384 along with the correction towards 0.7330; right now, it is consolidating above the latter level. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside and resume growing to reach 0.7360. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 0.7300 and then continue moving downwards with the first target at 0.7278.

Brent

Brent is still consolidating around 83.50. Today, the asset may fall towards 82.22 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 85.00. Later, the market may form a new consolidation range there.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending structure at 1768.70, Gold has finished the descending wave towards 1758.05; right now, it is consolidating above the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 1787.10; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 1735.20.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4354.5. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure to break 4300.0 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 4154.5.