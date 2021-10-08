EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correction at 1.1571 along with the descending impulse towards 1.1546, EURUSD is expected to break the low of this impulse at 1.1537 and then grow towards 1.1555, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to reach 1.1519 or even extend this descending wave towards 1.1502; if to the upside – start another correction with the target at 1.1640.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has broken 1.3593 to the upside. Possibly, the pair may continue trading upwards to reach 1.3642 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3535. Later, the market may start another growth towards 1.3595.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has completed the descending wave at 71.70. Today, the pair may correct to test 72.34 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 71.44.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is trading upwards and may later reach 112.07. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 110.52.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After breaking 0.9282 to the upside, USDCHF is expected to continue growing to beak 0.9310. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9367.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the ascending wave at 0.7323; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume moving downwards with the first target at 0.7246.
Brent
After finishing the correction at 79.50, Brent is forming one more ascending wave towards 85.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 82.22.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is growing to break 1769.06. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1790.18.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the ascending wave at 4400.0; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the asset may break the range to the downside and reach 4300.0. Later, the market may break this level and continue trading downwards with the target at 4234.4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.