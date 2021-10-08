EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1.1571 along with the descending impulse towards 1.1546, EURUSD is expected to break the low of this impulse at 1.1537 and then grow towards 1.1555, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to reach 1.1519 or even extend this descending wave towards 1.1502; if to the upside – start another correction with the target at 1.1640.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has broken 1.3593 to the upside. Possibly, the pair may continue trading upwards to reach 1.3642 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3535. Later, the market may start another growth towards 1.3595.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB has completed the descending wave at 71.70. Today, the pair may correct to test 72.34 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 71.44.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is trading upwards and may later reach 112.07. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 110.52.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After breaking 0.9282 to the upside, USDCHF is expected to continue growing to beak 0.9310. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9367.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the ascending wave at 0.7323; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume moving downwards with the first target at 0.7246.

Brent

After finishing the correction at 79.50, Brent is forming one more ascending wave towards 85.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 82.22.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is growing to break 1769.06. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1790.18.

S&P 500

The S&P index has completed the ascending wave at 4400.0; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the asset may break the range to the downside and reach 4300.0. Later, the market may break this level and continue trading downwards with the target at 4234.4.