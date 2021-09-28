EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 1.1684 along with the correction towards 1.1709, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range around 1.1704. Possibly, today the pair may start a new decline to break 1.1684 and then continue falling with the target at 1.1660.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is still consolidating above 1.3666. Today, the pair may fall to reach this level. After breaking the range to the downside, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3604.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is falling towards 72.37 and may later start a new correction to reach 72.70. Later, the market may start another decline to break 72.30 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still moving upwards. Possibly, today the pair may reach 111.28 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 110.10.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9267. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9246. Later, the market may start a new growth to break 0.9290 and then and continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9330.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the ascending structure at 0.7298; right now, it is consolidating there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may extend this structure up to 0.7363; if to the downside – resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.7220.
Brent
Brent is growing towards 80.22. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to reach 79.20 and then one more ascending structure with the target at 81.25.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1750.00. Today, the metal may expand the range up to 1765.40 and then form a new descending structure to return to 1750.00. After that, the instrument resume trading upwards with the target at 1769.39. If later the price falls and breaks 1744.00, the market may continue moving downwards to reach 1726.42.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the ascending structure at 4486.0. Possibly, today the asset may start another decline to reach 4424.0 and then resume growing with the target at 4455.5. Later, the market may form a new descending structure towards 4300.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. Fed Chair Powell is set to testify and comment about the bank's recent taper signal.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 amid firmer dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.3650, undermined by the US dollar's strength and the UK's fuel problem. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
XAU/USD drops to $1,735 area amid surging US bond yields
Gold witnessed fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to the $1,735 area or the lowest level since August 11 in the last hour.
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Unhappy but still spending
The collapse of consumer optimism in August has not exacted the expected toll from American spending, the most important factor in sustaining the US economic recovery. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February.