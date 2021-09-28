EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending structure at 1.1684 along with the correction towards 1.1709, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range around 1.1704. Possibly, today the pair may start a new decline to break 1.1684 and then continue falling with the target at 1.1660.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating above 1.3666. Today, the pair may fall to reach this level. After breaking the range to the downside, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3604.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is falling towards 72.37 and may later start a new correction to reach 72.70. Later, the market may start another decline to break 72.30 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 72.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still moving upwards. Possibly, today the pair may reach 111.28 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 110.10.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9267. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9246. Later, the market may start a new growth to break 0.9290 and then and continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9330.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the ascending structure at 0.7298; right now, it is consolidating there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may extend this structure up to 0.7363; if to the downside – resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.7220.

Brent

Brent is growing towards 80.22. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to reach 79.20 and then one more ascending structure with the target at 81.25.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1750.00. Today, the metal may expand the range up to 1765.40 and then form a new descending structure to return to 1750.00. After that, the instrument resume trading upwards with the target at 1769.39. If later the price falls and breaks 1744.00, the market may continue moving downwards to reach 1726.42.

S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the ascending structure at 4486.0. Possibly, today the asset may start another decline to reach 4424.0 and then resume growing with the target at 4455.5. Later, the market may form a new descending structure towards 4300.0.