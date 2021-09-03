EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.1833, breaking 1.1850 to the upside, and then reaching 1.1883, EURUSD is consolidating below the latter level. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and correct to return to 1.1850. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1910.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1.3788 to the upside and then reaching 1.3844, GBPUSD is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and start another correction to return to 1.3788. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3884.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has completed the descending structure at 72.70. Today, the pair may consolidate around this level. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and correct to reach 73.40. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 72.50.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the descending wave at 109.79, USDJPY is correcting towards 110.11. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to break 109.60 and then continue falling with the target at 109.17.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed the correctional structure at 0.9135; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach 1.9166. After breaking this level as well, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9202.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After breaking 0.7383, AUDUSD has reached 0.7415 and may later consolidate around the latter level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and correct towards 0.7353. After breaking this level, the instrument may continue the correction with the target at 0.7311.
Brent
After breaking 72.85, Brent continues growing towards 74.45. Later, the market may start a new correction to test 72.85 from above and then resume trading upwards with the target at 78.10.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing another descending structure at 1805.00 and then rebounding from this level, Gold is consolidating in the centre of the range at 1810.00. Today, the metal may expand the range up to 1824.24 and then start another decline to break 1802.00. Later, the market may continue the correction with the target at 1780.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is consolidating around 4537.0. Today, the asset may expand the range up to 4550.5 and then form a new descending structure to test 4537.0 from above and then resume growing with the target at 4559.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored
Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes. Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.