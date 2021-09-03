EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.1833, breaking 1.1850 to the upside, and then reaching 1.1883, EURUSD is consolidating below the latter level. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and correct to return to 1.1850. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1910.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.3788 to the upside and then reaching 1.3844, GBPUSD is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and start another correction to return to 1.3788. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3884.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed the descending structure at 72.70. Today, the pair may consolidate around this level. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and correct to reach 73.40. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 72.50.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the descending wave at 109.79, USDJPY is correcting towards 110.11. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to break 109.60 and then continue falling with the target at 109.17.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed the correctional structure at 0.9135; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach 1.9166. After breaking this level as well, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9202.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After breaking 0.7383, AUDUSD has reached 0.7415 and may later consolidate around the latter level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and correct towards 0.7353. After breaking this level, the instrument may continue the correction with the target at 0.7311.

Brent

After breaking 72.85, Brent continues growing towards 74.45. Later, the market may start a new correction to test 72.85 from above and then resume trading upwards with the target at 78.10.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing another descending structure at 1805.00 and then rebounding from this level, Gold is consolidating in the centre of the range at 1810.00. Today, the metal may expand the range up to 1824.24 and then start another decline to break 1802.00. Later, the market may continue the correction with the target at 1780.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index is consolidating around 4537.0. Today, the asset may expand the range up to 4550.5 and then form a new descending structure to test 4537.0 from above and then resume growing with the target at 4559.0.