EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed the ascending wave at 1.1892; right now, it is consolidating below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may continue the correction with the target at 1.1902; if to the downside – start a new decline to test 1.1820 from above and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has reached the short-term correctional target at 1.3970. Possibly, today the pair may form a new descending structure towards 1.3880 and then start another growth to reach 1.4000. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3570.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has finished the descending wave at 73.00. Today, the pair may start another growth to test 73.50 from below and then resume trading downwards to break 72.66. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the short-term target at 72.16.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing another descending wave at 109.40, USDJPY is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may correct to test 109.99 from below and then form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 108.88.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the descending wave at 0.9055, USDCHF is forming a new consolidation range above this level. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside and test 0.9105 from below. After that, the instrument may start another decline with the target at 0.9044.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating below 0.7388. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may grow towards 0.7510; if to the downside – fall to reach 0.7272 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7544.
Brent
Brent is trading above 75.00. Possibly, the asset may continue growing to reach 77.00 and then start a new correction towards 73.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 81.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1828.50, Gold is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the metal may fall to test 1809.25 from above and then finish the correction by forming one more ascending structure towards 1835.00. Later, the market may start a new decline with the target at 1765.55.
S&P 500
After finishing the ascending wave at 4430.0, the S&P index is falling towards 4331.4, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the first target at 4233.3.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot below 1.1900 ahead of key EU/ US data
EUR/USD holds the lower ground below 1.1900 amid broad-based US dollar rebound. The dollar benefits from covid woes, ignores Treasury yields pullback. US GDP backs Fed’s resistance to discuss tapering. A busy docket ahead, with focus on Eurozone GDP and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.3950 amid dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3950 ahead of the London open. The US dollar rebounds toward 92.00 after hitting monthly lows. Virus woes induced risk-off mood offsets Brexit optimism. US data awaited.
Gold set to test $1850 amid bullish technical setup, US PCE eyed
Gold price rallied nearly $23 on Thursday to reach the highest levels since July 15 at $1732, as the bulls got a fresh boost after piercing through the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821. Gold price settled the day at $1828, well above the 200-DMA.
Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00
XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double bottom pattern.
US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough
Inflation is rampant. Consumers, politicians, and economists have noticed. Even the Federal Reserve has concerns, though not enough to modify the easy money policy that is abetting the increases.