EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has broken 1.1800 to the upside. Possibly, today the pair may continue the correction up to 1.1850 and then resume trading downwards to break 1.1770. After that, the instrument may continue falling within the downtrend with the target at 1.1600.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has finished another ascending correctional structure at 1.3877 from below. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to test 1.3722 from above and then start another growth towards 1.3890 to complete the correction. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3570.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still consolidating below 73.45. Today, the pair may break this level and then continue trading downwards with the target at 72.72.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the descending wave at 110.00 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, USDJPY has broken it to the downside. Possibly, today the pair may expend this wave down to 109.40 and then start a new correction to return to 110.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After forming a new consolidation range around 0.9170 and breaking it to the downside, USDCHF is expected to continue the correction towards 0.9109. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9200 and then continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9300.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating below 0.7388 without any particular direction. Today, the pair may fall towards 0.7272 and then correct to return to 0.7380. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7171.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating above 74.00. Possibly, the asset may grow to reach 77.00 and then start a new correction towards 73.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 81.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues consolidating around 1800.00. Today, the metal may start another correction towards 1813.00 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1766.55.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating above 4377.0. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure towards 4331.4; if to the upside – resume growing to reach 4430.0 and then start a new decline with the first target at 4232.2.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1800 as US dollar bounces ahead of Fed
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European session. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a risk-off market mood, as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of the Fed decision.
GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from fresh Brexit optimism and a fall in covid cases. EU pauses legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. Focus on the Fed verdict.
Gold’s battle with $1800 extends, levels to watch ahead of Fed
Gold price is rising back above $1800, defending the key support area around $1798 amid a cautious market mood heading into the Fed decision. The sell-off in the Chinese stocks seems to have paused, offering some support to the Asian indices.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high. The convergence of key resistance levels prevented an extension of the rally.
Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....