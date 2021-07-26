EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is falling with the short-term at 1.1724. Possibly, today the pair may correct to test 1.1787 from below and then resume trading downwards to reach the above-mentioned target. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to return to 1,1787 and then start another decline with the target at 1.1695.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1.3688, GBPUSD is expected to correct towards 1.3800. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to break 1.3571 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3470.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has completed the descending wave at 73.50. Today, the pair may consolidate above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new decline with the short-term target at 72.16.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After reaching the short-term downside target at 109.06, USDJPY is about to complete the correction at 110.50. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 109.06 and then continue falling within the downtrend with the first target at 108.11.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9200. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 0.9105 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9320.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7272. After that, the instrument may correct to test 0.7385 from below and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.7171.
Brent
After breaking 73.00, Brent is expected to continue growing towards 77.00. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to test 73.00 from above and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 81.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1790.50, Gold is correcting to test 1813.20 from below. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 1790.50 and then continue falling with the target at 1765.55.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4331.4. Today, the asset may expand the range up to 4430.0 and then start a new decline to return to 4331.4. If the price breaks this with, the market may continue falling with the first target at 4232.2.
