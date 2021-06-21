EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.1850, EURUSD is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may start a new growth to test 1.1940 from below and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1750.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues falling to reach 1.3757. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1.3940 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3700.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still correcting with the short-term target at 73.10 and may later form a new descending structure towards 72.30. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 73.20 and then resume falling with the target at 71.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the descending wave at 109.80, USDJPY is expected to grow to break 110.40. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 111.22.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After breaking 0.9127, USDCHF is still moving upwards to reach 0.9292. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 0.9127 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9400.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has reached its short-term downside target at 0.7484. Possibly, today the pair may consolidate around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 0.7600 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 0.7444.

Brent

Brent is still consolidating around 73.50. Today, the asset may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 70.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the descending wave at 1761.88; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and correct towards 1833.00. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1750.70.

S&P 500

After finishing the descending wave at 4166.1, the S&P index still consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 4035.0; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure to break 4222.2 and then continue growing with the target at 4303.3.