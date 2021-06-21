EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending wave at 1.1850, EURUSD is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may start a new growth to test 1.1940 from below and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1750.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD continues falling to reach 1.3757. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1.3940 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3700.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still correcting with the short-term target at 73.10 and may later form a new descending structure towards 72.30. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 73.20 and then resume falling with the target at 71.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the descending wave at 109.80, USDJPY is expected to grow to break 110.40. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 111.22.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After breaking 0.9127, USDCHF is still moving upwards to reach 0.9292. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 0.9127 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9400.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has reached its short-term downside target at 0.7484. Possibly, today the pair may consolidate around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 0.7600 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 0.7444.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating around 73.50. Today, the asset may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 70.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the descending wave at 1761.88; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and correct towards 1833.00. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1750.70.
S&P 500
After finishing the descending wave at 4166.1, the S&P index still consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 4035.0; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure to break 4222.2 and then continue growing with the target at 4303.3.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1900 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.1900, amid falling US Treasury yields. The US dollar holds steadier near two-month highs amid Fed's hawkishness.ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3800 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3800, resuming the corrective pullback amid a mixed market mood. Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening continue to undermine the pound. The US dollar cheers hawkish Fed, shrugging off the slide in Treasury yields. Focus on Fedspeak amid a light calendar.
Gold attempts a bounce amid falling yields, will it last?
Gold price extended its six-day losing streak on Friday and reached the lowest levels in two months at $1761, recording a 6% loss on a weekly basis. Gold bulls faced rejection below the $1800 mark in the first half of the day, resuming the downtrend.
Ethereum presents buy signal, targeting $2,500
Ethereum price was held by the $2,000 support level after a steep correction. As long as this demand barrier holds, ETH could rebound to $2,500. The Tom DeMark Sequential indicator adds credence to the bullish outlook.
High Impact Forex: Events to watch this week
The markets are (possibly) set to be as choppy this week as much as they were last week. The choppiness could materialise in the Forex market as two major Central Banks of the world take the spotlight.