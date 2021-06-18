EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is falling to reach 1.1885. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to break 1.1950 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.2012.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD continues falling to reach 1.3888. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1.4000 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3800.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating around 72.42; after expanding the range up to 72.65, it has returned to 72.42 to test it from above. Possibly, the pair may start another growth to reach 72.72 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 71.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still correcting towards 110.06. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the first target at 111.44.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the ascending wave at 0.9120, USDCHF is consolidating below this level. Today, the pair may start a new correction to reach 0.9050 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9292.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is forming another descending structure towards 0.7500 and may later resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7626.
Brent
Brent is still correcting towards 70.90. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 75.55 or even reach 78.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the descending wave at 1767.06; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and correct towards 1844.50. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1761.70.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4216.8. Today, the asset may correct downwards to reach 4166.1 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.3.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
