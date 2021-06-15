EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting towards 1.2136 and may later start another decline to reach 1.2090. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1.2145 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2067.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.4111. Possibly, today the pair may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.4031 and then start another correction to reach 1.4141.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed another correctional structure at 72.30. Today, the pair may fall towards 71.30 and then consolidate around this level.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the ascending wave at 110.05; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may start a new correction to reach 109.70 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 110.15.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.8989. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach 0.9052. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 0.8989 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9066.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7710. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 0.7733 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.7668.

Brent

After completing the ascending wave at 73.00, Brent is consolidating below it. Possibly, the asset may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 70.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1845.00, Gold has completed the ascending impulse towards 1861.00; right now, it is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, the metal may form one more ascending structure to reach 1881.00 and then fall to return to 1845.00. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue trading downwards with the target at 1800.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still growing with the short-term target at 4275.1. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4166.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.0.