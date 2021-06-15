EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is correcting towards 1.2136 and may later start another decline to reach 1.2090. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1.2145 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2067.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.4111. Possibly, today the pair may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.4031 and then start another correction to reach 1.4141.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has completed another correctional structure at 72.30. Today, the pair may fall towards 71.30 and then consolidate around this level.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the ascending wave at 110.05; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may start a new correction to reach 109.70 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 110.15.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.8989. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach 0.9052. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 0.8989 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9066.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7710. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 0.7733 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.7668.
Brent
After completing the ascending wave at 73.00, Brent is consolidating below it. Possibly, the asset may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 70.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1845.00, Gold has completed the ascending impulse towards 1861.00; right now, it is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, the metal may form one more ascending structure to reach 1881.00 and then fall to return to 1845.00. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue trading downwards with the target at 1800.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still growing with the short-term target at 4275.1. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4166.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields
EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US retail sales. US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD advances above 1.41 after upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.41 after the UK reported a low unemployment rate of 4.7% and a sharp 92.6K fall in jobless claims. Wages are higher as well. Earlier, sterling suffered from the reopening delay and Brexit uncertainty. The BOE's Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come
Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close a critical resistance level. However, this upswing needs confirmation.
US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to contract modestly in May. The US Census Bureau will release the May Retail Sales report on Tuesday, June 15. After staying unchanged at $619.9 billion in April, Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.4% on a monthly basis.