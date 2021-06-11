EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 1.2146 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.2195, EURUSD is consolidating below the latter level. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 1.2244. On the other hand, if the asset falls and beaks 1.2146, the instrument may continue correcting with the target at 1.2100.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After reaching 1.4071 and rebounding from this level, GBPUSD is growing to break 1.4200 and may later continue trading upwards to reach 1.4280. However, if the asset falls and breaks 1.4080, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.4030.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After reaching the predicted downside target at 71.71, USDRUB is expected to consolidate above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new correction towards 75.00; if to the downside – resume falling to reach 71.40.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the ascending wave at 109.78 along with the descending structure towards 109.45, USDJPY is expected to consolidate around the latter level. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 109.11 and then form one more ascending structure to return to 109.78.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.8970. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down to 0.8888 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9052.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished the descending structure at 0.7715 along with the ascending impulse towards 0.7760; right now, it is consolidating below the latter level. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 0.7785. On the other hand, if the asset falls and beaks 0.7715, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7648.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating above 71.50. Possibly, today the asset may correct towards 70.00 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 75.55.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1890.00. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new growth towards 1927.81; if to the downside – continue the correction to reach 1852.64.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4222.0. Possibly, today the asset may break this range to the upside and resume growing towards 4275.1. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4170.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.3.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.2200 amid weaker US Treasury yields, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.2200 amid the US dollar’s weakness on softer Treasury yields. Dovish Fed expectations continue to persist despite hotter US inflation. The euro benefits from the ECB’s progressive economic outlook.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.4200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.4200, keeping its range intact after the UK GDP missed estimates with 2.3% in April. The cable shrugs off a softer US dollar amid a cautious sentiment ahead of the G7 meeting and fresh chatters over a delay in the UK reopening.
Gold looks to retest May highs at $1913
Gold price is looking to extend Thursday’s stellar performance on the final trading day of this week, as the bulls briefly recapture the $1900 mark. Weakness in US dollar and Treasury yields motivate gold bulls.
Shiba Inu price gains in jeopardy as it tags crucial support level
Shiba Inu price shows little to no connection with the crypto markets as it failed to rally on June 8. Additionally, SHIB continued to descend while most altcoins were on a rally, following Bitcoin.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.