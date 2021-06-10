EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.2178; after expanding the range up to 1.2214 and rebounding from this level, it is falling towards 1.2144. Today, the pair may break the latter level and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.2090. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 1.2170.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1.4111 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, GBPUSD is expected to continue falling 1.4040. Later, the market may correct to return to 1.4111 and form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.4000.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After finishing the descending wave at 72.00, USDRUB is expected to correct towards 72.55. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 71.71 or even reach 71.50.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the ascending wave at 109.60, USDJPY is consolidating around this level. Today, the pair may grow to break 110.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 110.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After reaching the downside border of the range at 0.8927 and rebounding from this level to the upside, USDCHF is growing. Possibly, today the pair may reach the upside border of the range at 0.9050. Later, the market may break this level and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9174.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has finished the descending structure at 0.7725; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Today, the pair may break this range to the downside and continue trading downwards with the first target at 0.7686.
Brent
Brent has expanded the range up to 72.61. Possibly, today the asset may correct towards 70.00 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 70.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is falling towards 1852.64. Possibly, the metal may break this level to the downside and form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1802.22.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4222.0 without any particular direction. Possibly, today the asset may break this range to the upside and resume growing towards 4275.1. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4170.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.3.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
Gold extends losses below $1,900 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold remains pressured for the third consecutive day below $1900 as sellers attack weekly bottom. US dollar trades firmer while Treasury yields nurse losses, as traders await the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the European Central Bank (ECB) outcomes.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.