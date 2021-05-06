EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After reaching another downside target at 1.1990, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.2000. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.2030. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new correction towards 1.2080; if to the downside – resume trading downwards to extend this wave and reach the short-term target at 1.1934.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still consolidating around 1.3880. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.3933 and resume trading downwards to reach 1.3750. Later, the market may break this level and continue falling with the target at 1.3696.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating around 74.90. Today, the pair may fall to break 74.40. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.30.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still consolidating around 109.26 without any particular direction. Possibly, the pair may form one more ascending structure towards 109.56 and then start a new decline to reach 109.30. Later, the market may resume growing with the target at 109.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the ascending structure at 0.9160, USDCHF is correcting towards 0.9111 and may later form one more ascending structure to break 0.9168. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9210.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still consolidating around 0.7717 without any particular trend. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 0.7623. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 0.7717 and then resume falling with the target at 0.7600.
Brent
After completing the correction at 68.22, Brent is expected to grow towards 70.15 and may later correct to reach 68.00. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 72.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending structure at 1788.00m Gold is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new growth with the target at 1805.50; if to the downside – continue the correction towards 1767.25 and then resume trading upwards to reach the above-mentioned target.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4165.5. Today, the asset may resume growing with the target at 4309.0 and then start another correction towards 4080.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
