EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correction at 1.2075, EURUSD is forming another descending structure towards 1.2000. Later, the market may start one more correction to return to 1.2075 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1950.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is falling to reach 1.3750 and may later consolidate there. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3676.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating around 75.00. Today, the pair may rebound from 75.20 to the downside and resume falling to break 74.40. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.31.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After forming a new consolidation range around 109.26, USDJPY may expand it down to 108.80. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 109.80 and then start a new correction to return to 108.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still growing towards 0.9150 and may later correct to reach 0.9115. After that, the instrument may then start a new growth with the target at 0.9200.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still correcting towards 0.7777 and may later fall to break 0.7700. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 0.7600.
Brent
Brent is forming a new consolidation range around 67.44. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 68.50 and then correct to reach 66.50. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 69.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still growing towards 1809.60. Later, the market may correct to reach 1767.25 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1850.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still forming the descending wave towards 4166.6 and may later consolidate there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new growth towards 4271.6; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 4081.8.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold looks north amid a potential bull flag and lower yields
Gold eyes a sustained move above $1800 amid weaker Treasury yields. XAU/USD charts a potential bull flag on the hourly sticks. The focus shifts towards the US economic data for fresh cues on the dollar and gold.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.