EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1.2077 along with the descending impulse towards 1.2010, EURUSD is consolidating below the latter level. Today, the pair may start another correction to reach 1.2048 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1982.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 1.4010 along with the descending impulse towards 1.3926, GBPUSD is expected to correct and reach 1.3965. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3834.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After completing the ascending wave at 76.74, USDRUB is forming a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the downside and form a new descending structure with the first target at 75.94.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still consolidating around 108.20. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the target at 108.80. Later, the market may resume falling to reach 108.30 and then start another growth towards 109.77.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is forming a new ascending impulse to reach 0.9176. Later, the market may correct towards 0.9152 and then resume growing with the target at 0.9285.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed the correction at 0.7815. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 0.7675 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7537.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending wave at 67.40; right now, it is correcting towards 64.80. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to return to 67.40 or even continue trading upwards with the target at 70.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is growing towards 1800.00 and may later correct to test 1762.16 from above. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 1840.00.
S&P 500
After reaching the short-term target at 4191.3, the S&P index is correcting towards 4105.3. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4277.7.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
Gold likely to face stiff resistance near $1795-$1800, focus on yields
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Tuesday as the US Treasury yields tumbled alongside global stocks. Surging covid infections globally brought a reality check into the markets and triggered a fresh risk-aversion wave.
Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again
Binance Coin price shows a short-term rejection around the supply zone’s upper layer at $594.32. A close above the said level is a must if BNB bulls want to scale to new highs. Supply distribution shows that whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB are accumulating.
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.