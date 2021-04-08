EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 1.1901. Today the market is trading in a structure of declining to 1.1820, after which growth to 1.1867 should follow. Then another wave of declining to 1.1806 is likely to develop.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair keeps developing another declining wave to 1.3690. Upon reaching this level, the price should form a link of correction to 1.3804 and then develop another declining wave to 1.3600.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair has completed growth to 77.77. Today we expect another wave of decline to 76.35 to develop, followed by a correction to 77.22, then a decline to 75.26.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair keeps forming a consolidation range around 109.73. With an escape upwards, it might correct to 110.39. With an escape downwards, the downtrend might continue to 108.60.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 0.9300. Today the market is trading in a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, it might grow to 0.9393. With an escape downwards, the trend might continue to 0.9200.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading in a consolidation range under 0.7655. With an escape downwards, it might further decline to 0.7454. Then growth to 0.7655 should follow.

Brent

Oil keeps developing a consolidation range around 63.00 with no clear trend. Today the decline might continue to 60.00. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 65.50 should start.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold keeps developing a wave of growth to 1755.73. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1735.00. We expect an escape upwards and trend continuation to 1755.73. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1720.20 should follow. Then we expect growth to 1900.00.

S&P 500

The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4077.3. Today the market is escaping it upwards. Practically, a potential for growth to 4160.3 appears. The goal is local. After this level is reached, we expect a wave of decline towards 3860.0 to start.