EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.1816. Today the market is forming a consolidation area under this level. We expect a decline to 1.1750. In case of a breakaway of 1.1820 upwards, growth might continue to 1.1900. In the case 1.1750 is broken downwards, the pair might drop to 1.1700.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.3910. Today the market is forming a consolidation range at these highs. The range can extend to 1.3930. Then we expect a decline to 1.3805.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The currency pair is trading in a declining structure to 75.76. Then is should grow to 76.26. At these levels, we expect a consolidation range to form. With an escape downwards, a decline to 75.49 will become possible, and with a breakaway of this downwards, we expect a decline to 74.40.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 109.96. Today it might correct to 110.51. Practically, we expect a consolidation range to develop at these levels. With an escape upwards, the price might go up to 111.44, and with an escape downwards, the decline might continue to 109.40.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has performed a wave of decline to 0.9355. Today it might correct to 0.9393, then continue declining to 0.9300 and then grow to 0.9474.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a correction to 0.7657. Then we expect a decline to 0.7454. Here the wave of decline will be completed, after which growth to 0.7730 should follow.
Brent
Oil has broken through 62.80 downwards. Practically, a declining pathway to 60.50 has opened. The goal is local. Then we expect growth to 62.80 (a test from below), followed by a decline to 60.00. Then a link of growth to 65.50 is expected.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has formed a consolidation range around 1720.16. Today the market is growing, practically breaking through the upper border of the range. We expect the wave of growth to continue to 1755.75.
S&P 500
The index formed a consolidation range around 3960.3, escaped it, and extended the wave to 4077.5. Today we expect a decline to 3960.3 (a test from above). Then the trend might continue to 4160.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields extended some support to the commodity.
Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.