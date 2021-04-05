EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair completed a wave of growth towards 1.1785. Today the market is correcting to 1.1747, after which we expect growth to 1.1797. The price can even leap up to 1.1830, after which a wave of decline to 1.1700 might start.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading in a consolidation range around 1.3800. Today, it might extend to 1.3859, then correct to 1.3800 again. After the correction, we expect the price to grow to 1.3911.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The currency pair keeps forming a consolidation range around 76.00. The range might then extend to 76.70. Then the price might drop to 75.10 (at least), after which growth to 77.50 should follow.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range above 110.51. The main scenario is a downward correction to 110.08, followed by growth to 111.44.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is trading in a consolidation range around 0.9444 without any bright trend. Today, the price might drop to 0.9371. After which growth to 0.9520 might follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has performed a decline to 0.7535. At the moment, the market is correcting to 0.7600. After the end of the correction, we expect a decline to 0.7454.
Brent
Oil keeps developing a consolidation range around 64.00. Today the range should extend to 65.52, after which the price is expected to drop to 60.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is trading in a consolidation range around 1720.00. Today, growth might continue to 1755.73, followed by a decline to 1720.00. With an escape from this range upwards, potential for growth to 1815.00 will appear. The goal is local.
S&P 500
The index has completed a wave of growth to 4040.4. Today, we expect a consolidation range to develop above this level. With an escape downwards, a correction to 3946.7 might happen. Then growth should continue to 4160.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
