Forex Ranking, Rating and Score for Week 8 / 2017

The Top 10 of the Ranking and Rating list for the coming week shows the following stronger currencies being well represented for going long: AUD(3X) with the JPY(3X) followed by the CAD(2X). The weaker currencies are the GBP(5X) followed by the EUR(3X) and the CHF(2X).

A nice combination for coming week may be e.g:

GBP/AUD with the EUR/CAD

EUR/AUD with the CHF/JPY

GBP/CAD with the AUD/CHF

Some of the pairs in the list comply for a longer term trade based on the Technical Analysis (TA) of the Daily and Weekly chart. For the coming week these seem to be: EUR/CAD, GBP/AUD, EUR/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, AUD/CHF and CAD/CHF. For more details read both of my articles where the relevant Charts and Tables are provided.





Ranking and Rating list

Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.







For analyzing the best pairs to trade looking from a longer term perspective the last 13 weeks Currency Classification can be used in support.

This was updated on 12 Fegruary 2017 and is provided here for reference purposes:

Strong: USD, NZD, CAD. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Neutral: CHF, AUD. The preferred range is from 4 to 5.

Weak: JPY, EUR, GBP. The preferred range is from 1 to 3.



When comparing the 13 weeks Currency Classification with the pairs mentioned in the Ranking List above some would then become less interesting. On the other hand these pairs are at the top of the list partly also because of their volatility. It seems best to take positions for a short period then and take advantage of the high price movements.

With the FxTaTrader Strategy these pairs are not traded because these would be trades in the 4 Hour chart or in a lower Time Frame. Nevertheless they may offer good chances for the short term trader.







Currency Score Chart

The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which is published also in this article. The Currency Score is my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 Time Frames: the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis is the screenshot here below.

When comparing the 13 weeks Currency Classification with the recent Currency Score, as provided in the image above, we can determine the deviations. In the article "Forex Strength and Comparison" this is analyzed in more detail. Currencies with a high deviation seem less interesting to trade because they are less predictable. A good example at the moment is/are e.g. the AUD and JPY. Unless a clear opportunity based on the longer term is shown it seems best to be avoided.







Besides this article I also use the Forex "Strength and Comparison" which is also available once a week on my blog. In that article we look in more detail at the relative position of the currencies and pairs. We will look in more detail at the interesting pairs from a longer term perspective for trading in the Daily and Weekly chart. We will use the information from this article, "Ranking, Rating and Score", and analyze it further in more detail.



It is recommended to read the page "Currency score explained", "Introduction to the FxTaTrader Forex Models" and "Statistics and Probabilities" for a better understanding of the article. If you would like to use this article then mention the source by providing the URL FxTaTrader.com or the direct link to this article. Good luck in the coming week.



