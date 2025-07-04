The US dollar (USD) logged its second consecutive week of losses, this time tiptoeing to levels last seen in February 2022 against its main rivals amid investors’ repricing of the Fed’s next rate cut and rising unease on the trade front as the July 9 tariff deadline looms.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) came under extra selling pressure this week, although its downside has been partially limited by firmer-than-expected results from US fundamentals in the second half of the week. The NFIB Business Optimism Index is due on July 8 alongside the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. The FOMC Minutes take centre stage on July 9, seconded by the usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, Wholesale Inventories, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims are only scheduled for July 10.
EUR/USD advanced for the second consecutive week, reaching multi-year highs above the 1.1800 mark. Germany’s Industrial Production is due on July 7, followed by Retail Sales in the broader euro area and the Eurogroup Meeting. The Balance of Trade results are due in Germany on July 8, while the final Inflation Rate will come on July 10. Finally, Germany’s Current Account and Wholesale Prices will wrap up the calendar on July 11.
Despite reaching new multi-year peaks near the 1.3800 region, investors' concerns over the UK fiscal position led to a slight decline in GBP/USD towards the end of the week. The Halifax House Price Index comes out on July 7, followed by the BBA Mortgage Rate. On July 9 will come the BoE’s Financial Stability Report, while the RICS House Price Balance is expected on July 10. A busy docket on July 11 will feature GDP figures, Balance of Trade, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Construction Output and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.
Further appreciation of the Japanese Yen motivated USD/JPY to clock its second consecutive advance, remaining around the 144.50 region. Average Cash Earnings is due on July 7, followed by the preliminary Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index. On July 8 will come the Current Account results, seconded by Bank Lending readings and the Eco Watchers survey. Machine Tool Orders are scheduled for July 9, while the usual weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will be released on July 10 ahead of Producer Prices.
AUD/USD maintained its optimism in place for the second week in a row, advancing to fresh tops in the boundaries of the key 0.6600 hurdle. The RBA meeting will take centre stage on July 8, along with the RBA Press Conference and the NAB Business Confidence gauge. On July 9 will come the final prints of Building Permits and Private House Approvals.
Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon
- ThE ECB’s Nagel will speak on July 7.
- ThE ECB’s Nagel is due to speak on July 8.
- The RBA’s Hauser and Hunter speak on July 9, seconded by the ECB’s Lane, Nagel and De Guindos.
- The Fed’s Musalem, Waller and Daly will speak on July 10, alongside the ECB’s
- Cipollone and the BoE’s Breeden.
- The ECB’s Cipollone speaks on July 11.
Central banks: Upcoming meetings to shape monetary policies
- The RBA meets on July 2 (act. 3.85% vs. 3.60% exp.).
- The BNM will decide on rates on July 9 (act. 3.00% vs. 3.00% exp.) alongside the RBNZ (act. 3.25% vs. 3.25% exp.).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the constructive stance, still below 1.1800
EUR/USD maintains a tight range around 1.1780 and continues to be on pace to finish the week with a decent increase. Due to the cautious market position, the pair's potential for extra gains appears limited as the deadline for US tariffs approaches. In the meanwhile, markets in the United States remain closed to observe the July 4th holiday.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3650
The British Pound alternates gains with losses on Friday, prompting GBP/USD to gyrate around the mid-1.3600s amid thin trade conditions and scarce volatility following the inactivity in the US markets. Meanwhile, investors remain watchful regarding the recent tensions in the UK political landscape.
Gold embarks on a consolidative phase around $3,300
Gold prices maintain a consolidative theme around the $3,300 mark per troy ounce, en route to clock decent weekly gains after two consecutive retracements. In the meantime, the precious metal is expected to remain under scrutiny on the back of trade concerns and the likelihood that the Fed might cut rates later in the year.
Tariff concerns have eased – But not vanished
A combination of easing geopolitical concerns and resilient macro data has supported markets' risk sentiment over past weeks. The risk of Donald Trump resuming aggressive tariff hikes is still looming in the background, but for now it appears likely that the highest tariff rates announced on April's 'Liberation Day' will not be reinstated.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
The EUR/USD pair is the most traded currency pair in the Forex market, representing the relationship between the Euro, the Eurozone’s official currency, and the US Dollar. Known for its high liquidity and tight spreads, the EUR/USD pair is a favorite among traders, from beginners to seasoned professionals.