Forecasting the Upcoming Week: Fresh tariff threats sharply adjust market scope
The US Dollar saw a general easing throughout most of the week as investors remained hopeful that everything would work out okay. A renewed uptick in trade war rhetoric from US President Donald Trump at the tail end of the trading week knocked investor sentiment sharply back, giving the safe haven US Dollar (USD) a foothold heading into a long weekend.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is poised for a potential bearish turnaround next week after a weak push into the high side of near-term consolidation. Global markets pushed the DXY upwards through the 98.00 level, briefly piercing 99.50 before renewed USD aversion on trade war rhetoric sent the US Dollar Index back below 99.00 to close out the trading week. President Donald Trump wants to slap a fresh round of punishing tariffs on anyone who imports Chinese-made goods in retaliation for China imposing steep licensing requirements for any foreign company that exports rare earth minerals out of China, a move that deals a sharp blow to Trump’s plans to bully the planet into rare metals submission.
US markets will be shuttered on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday, but then American session traders will be returning to the fold with fresh tariff fears on their minds, coupled with a US government funding shutdown that is showing no signs of resolution. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell makes an appearance on Tuesday, and key Producer Price Index (PPI) business-level inflation data is slated for Thursday.
Unremarkability is the name of the game for EUR/USD next week. The Fiber found a messy technical foothold near 1.1600 to cap off an otherwise one-sided week. Despite a number of red-flag events on the data docket, none of them are likely to drive meaningful volatility. Final German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation figures for September are due on Tuesday, but the final reading rarely deviates from expectations. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will make public speeches on Thursday and Saturday, but Lagarde’s penchant for delivering non-market-moving talking points is legendary.
GBP/USD caught a meager rebound on Friday, bouncing from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and giving Cable traders hopes for a near-term bullish leg. However, lower highs and lower lows are keeping topside potential on the limited side. UK labor and unemployment figures are due on Tuesday, and Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey will be speaking next Saturday during the Group of Thirty International Banking Seminar in Washington, DC.
XAU/USD is closing out a record-setting week after Gold prices clawed their way above $4,000 per ounce. Ongoing political tensions both at home and abroad in the US are keeping investors off-balance, forcing speculators to keep one foot in safe havens until the Trump administration figures out how to solve its problems with meaningful actions instead of social media announcements.
WTI plummeted below $60 per barrel for the first time in five months on Friday as investor risk aversion grips energy commodities. Trump’s newfound tariff threats against China knocked barrel traders for a loop, who were already on the back foot as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Crude Oil consortium edges further into production cap increases. Oil markets are catching bearish flags on both sides as OPEC cap increases and fresh US-China trade war concerns work in tandem to threaten global Oil demand, which was already struggling heading into the third quarter.
Key events in the upcoming week:
Author
Joshua Gibson
FXStreet
Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years' experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.