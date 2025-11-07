TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Forecasting the upcoming week: Fedspeak should keep investors entertained

Forecasting the upcoming week: Fedspeak should keep investors entertained
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) ended the week slightly lower, coming under renewed selling pressure late in the week after hitting multi-month highs. At the same time, a historic US government shutdown continued to weigh on sentiment, while expectations for another Federal Reserve rate cut in December lost further momentum.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) closed the week with modest losses, setting aside two consecutive weekly advances. The move lower in the index came despite hitting multi-month tops north of the key 100.00 barrier earlier in the week. In the meantime, with the US federal government shutdown still unresolved, data releases on the US docket are expected to remain marginal. The NFIB Business Optimism Index and the ADP Employment Change Weekly are due on November 11. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due on November 12, prior to the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. On November 13 will come the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles.

EUR/USD managed to regain balance in the second half of the week, largely surpassing the 1.1500 barrier and allowing it to clock a positive week after two consecutive pullbacks. The Sentix Investor Confidence index in the Euroland is due on November 10. The ZEW Economic Sentiment in Germany and the euro area is due on November 11, while the final Inflation Rate in Germany will be the salient event on November 12. The Industrial Production in the euro bloc comes on November 13, while Balance of Trade and the second estimate of the Q3 GDP Growth Rate will wrap up the calendar on November 14.

There was no respite for the selling pressure around the British Pound for yet another week, prompting GBP/USD to retreat for the third week in a row. The BRC Retail Sales Monitor will precede the release of the UK labour market report on November 11. On November 13 will come the RICS House Price Balance, seconded by the preliminary Q3 GDP Growth Rate, Balance of Trade, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Construction Orders, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.

USD/JPY halted its recovery after reaching fresh tops past the 154.00 barrier, leaving behind two weekly advances in a row at the same time. The BoJ will publish its Summary of Opinions on November 10, alongside the Reuters Tankan Index and the advanced Coincident and Leading Economic indexes. Bank Lending figures are due on November 11, followed by Current Account results and the Eco Watchers Survey. Machine Tool Orders are due on November 12, while Producer Prices and the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will come out on November 13. The Tertiary Industry Index will close the calendar on November 14.

AUD/USD ended the week with marked losses, reversing three advances in a row and returning to the sub-.6500 region. The final Building Permits and Private House Approvals are expected on November 10. The Westpac Consumer Confidence index is due on November 11 along with the NAB Business Confidence index. Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes are due on November 12. The Australian labour market report takes centre stage on November 13 alongside Consumer Inflation Expectations gauged by the Melbourne Institute.

Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon

  • The BoJ’s Nakagawa speaks on November 10.
  • The RBA’s Jones will speak on November 11, followed by the ECB’s Lagarde.
  • The Fed’s Williams, Barr, Paulson, Miran, Waller and Bostic speak on November 12, alongside the ECB’s Schnabel and De Guindos, and the BoE’s Pill.
  • The RBA’s McPhee will speak on November 13, followed by the Fed’s Hammack and the ECB’s Buch, Donnery, Elderson and Machado.
  • The Fed’s Logan and Bostic will speak on November 14, seconded by the ECB’s Elderson, Buch and Lane.
  • The ECB’s Schnabel speaks on November 15.

Central banks: Upcoming meetings/releases to shape monetary policies

  • The BoJ will publish its Summary of Opinions on November 10.
  • The Riksbank will release its Minutes on November 11.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trades close to recent tops around 1.1580

EUR/USD trades close to recent tops around 1.1580

EUR/USD is holding its ground and edging closer to the key 1.1600 level as the week wraps up. The pair’s rebound has gathered momentum thanks to continued weakness in the US Dollar, which came under extra pressure after the preliminary U-Mich Consumer Sentiment reading fell short of expectations for November.

GBP/USD flirts with multi-day highs near 1.3160

GBP/USD flirts with multi-day highs near 1.3160

GBP/USD has turned higher, climbing to fresh weekly highs above 1.3160 on Friday. Cable’s strong rebound comes as the US Dollar loses further momentum following a disappointing round of US data releases.

Gold looks bid around the $4,000 region

Gold looks bid around the $4,000 region

Gold is holding onto its daily gains near the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week. The yellow metal’s recovery has been supported by a softer Greenback and a widespread pullback in US Treasury yields.

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers